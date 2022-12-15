Fadillah: Party chiefs backing Anwar and unity govt to sign agreement tomorrow

PUTRAJAYA: Party chiefs who have expressed support for the unity government will sign an agreement tomorrow on their cooperation, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

Fadillah, who is also the chief whip of Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), said the agreement would formalise their cooperation with Pakatan Harapan (PH) in the Unity Government led by Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“Tomorrow there will be a signing ceremony involving all parties which have agreed to the formation of the Unity Government. There you (media) can ask about the content of the agreement and its focus,” he told reporters after a convocation ceremony of the Institute of Malaysian Plantations and Commodities (IMPAC) here today.

Asked which party manifesto would be implemented by the Unity Government, Fadillah said this matter was not discussed.

“One of our priorities is related to cost of living,“ said Fadillah, who is also Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister.

Fadillah said he would be attending a GPS meeting today to study the content of the agreement.

Meanwhile, he said as far as he knew, the recent announcement of a 20 per cent salary cut involved only Cabinet ministers.

In KUCHING, GPS secretary-general Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said GPS leaders had scrutinised the agreement at its meeting today.

“The main objective of this agreement is for all parties in the Unity Government to stay united in forming a government and place our confidence in the Prime Minister (Anwar),“ he told reporters after the meeting, which was chaired by GPS chairman and Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said GPS had pledged to continue supporting Anwar when a vote of confidence on the Prime Minister is tabled in the Dewan Rakyat on Monday.

GPS’ support for the federal government was based on the interests and rights of Sarawak, including the implementation of Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63), he said.

“For GPS the important thing is to guarantee the rights of Sarawak,” he added. - Bernama