Fadillah: Salihin Academy to help develop professionals in Islamic banking, finance

KUALA LUMPUR: The establishment of the Salihin Academy will help provide educational and training solutions, to develop professionals in Islamic banking and finance, business management, digital automation, analytics and accounting solutions, said Deputy Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof (pix).

He said that the move by the Salihin Group, to establish the academy was very welcome, as it fulfilled its corporate social responsibility to train young people to be more competitive, as well as to gain better opportunities to get high-income jobs.

“I hope that this initiative can be advanced and further developed to benefit more locals, especially the Bumiputera. I was also informed that, starting in 2024, the Salihin Academy aims to train a total of 60 students to join a professional certification programme each year.

“This is a very good initial plan, and I hope that, if implemented carefully, it can open the way for greater success, perhaps with cooperation with universities and local institutions of higher learning,” he said.

He said this in his speech at the opening ceremony of the Salihin Corporate Centre, and the launch of Salihin Academy, at Menara Felda, here today.

The Salihin Group is the largest Bumiptera professional services firm in Malaysia, which provides services related to accounting and auditing, taxation and customs, Islamic finance, corporate consulting and digital solutions.

At the event, the group announced a strategic cooperation with Diligent Corporation, an international US-based digital company known for robotics, analytics and artificial intelligence (AI).

Apart from that, the company also announced the signing of a strategic collaboration, via Salihin Academy, with three local universities, namely Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (UNIMAS), Universiti Poly-Tech Malaysia (UPTM) and Universiti Utara Malaysia (UUM). -Bernama