Fadillah: Short-term KPI target to boost agricommodity export value to RM35b

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Plantation and Commodities has set a key performance indicator (KPI) in 100 days to boost the export value of the agricommodity sector with a target of RM35 billion, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof (pic).

Fadillah, who is also Minister of Plantation and Commodities, said listed along as a KPI in the same period is improving the well-being of the people in the agricommodity sector with a target of 55,000 tonnes of fresh fruit sales by palm oil smallholders through Koperasi Penanam Sawit Mampan (KPSM).

Also set as a KPI in 100 days is to develop a 2,000-strong skilled workforce in the agricommodity sector as well as modernise the management of the agricommodity sector with the target of six research and development (R&D) projects being commercialised, he said.

“The main focus of this short-term KPI will include the enforcement of tobacco and tobacco product licensing by registering and licensing as many as 15,000 premises online,” he said at a press conference after attending his ministry’s New Year gathering (Majlis Amanat Tahun Baru) here today.

The ministry will also increase the access of the local agricommodity market to the international level in addition to empowering the delivery of digital technology-intensive agricommodity sector services by reaching the percentage of end-to-end (E2E) online services to 98.5 per cent, he said.

Fadillah said that during the Cabinet ministers’ session chaired by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim recently, all ministries were instructed to prepare KPIs which are divided into three levels, namely short term which is 100 days, medium term (two years) and long term (five years).

“We (the ministry) have also drafted the Budget 2023 initiatives to be implemented to support that achievement,” he said. - Bernama