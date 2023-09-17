Fadillah suggests use of prequalified tender to expedite Pan Borneo project

KUCHING: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof today suggested the Ministry of Finance and the Work Ministry to use the prequalified tender procurement method in the selection of contractors for the Pan Borneo Highway (LPB) project.

He said the use of the method would ensure the reliability of contractors appointed and, thus would not affect the highway construction process.

“This is because if we do it through an open tender, it will take a long time, especially if there are too many applications. So, I recommend a prequalified tender, which means that the tender will be opened with conditions.

“Contractors who meet the criteria will be identified and those who qualify will be called to enter the actual tender,“ he told reporters when met at the state-level Cost of Living Carnival at Dewan Hikmah here today.

Fadillah, who is the coordinator for the Pan Borneo Highway project, said he was making the suggestion to expedite the construction of the highway, which involves a total distance of 1,492 kilometres

Fadillah said this in response to the task given to him by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to expedite the construction of the Pan Borneo project.

The prime minister, in his speech in conjunction with Malaysia Day 2023 yesterday, vowed to fulfil the promises and agreements made during the formation of Malaysia, including the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) and had tasked Fadillah to expedite and resolve issues surrounding the Pan Borneo Highway project.

Anwar said this was to ensure the construction of the highway could be completed earlier than the previously set deadline.

On Aug 20, the media reported that Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said Phase 1 of the Sabah LPB Project, which involves 15 work packages, is now at 82 per cent of construction and is scheduled to be fully completed in January 2025.

Phase 1 of the Sarawak LPB Project involves 11 work packages, with almost 98 per cent completed. - Bernama