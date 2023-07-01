Fadillah to seek federal agencies’ assistance in providing affordable housing in Sarawak

SIBU: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof has assured that he will find a way how the related federal agencies can help ease the burden of the Sarawak government in providing affordable housing for the younger generation.

He said providing affordable housing has been a major challenge in Sarawak as most areas such as Sibu Division are covered with peat swamp forest.

“It will definitely be costly. So, we have to find a way to provide the space and opportunities to enable the younger generation to own a house,“ he told reporters when met at Sibu Central Market here today.

He said the issue had been raised by State Deputy Minister of Education, Innovation and Talent Development I, Datuk Dr Annuar Rapaee who is also Nangka state assemblyman as youths in Sibu have complained of the lack of affordable houses.

Fadillah who arrived in Sibu yesterday for his first official visit to Sarawak as Deputy Prime Minister, said that matters on business growth opportunities to expand the economy were also raised during his interaction with the communities in Sibu.

Fadillah, who is also Minister of Plantation Industries and Commodities said pepper production in Sarawak could be further developed.

He said he would discuss with the agencies under his ministry, especially the Malaysian Pepper Board on ways to help small pepper farmers grow their crops in addition to ensuring good pepper prices.

He said the government needs to get the public interested to return to growing pepper and producing pepper products which are known as premium brands in the world.

Meanwhile, Fadillah said Sibu was chosen as the first location for his official visit because this was his birthplace.

Fadillah had the opportunity to attend a morning lecture at An Nur Mosque before visiting the tomb of national hero Rosli Dhobi and having breakfast with the mosque’s congregation.

After Sibu Central Market, Fadillah and his wife Datin Seri Ruziah Mohd Tahir visited Juma’ani Tuanku Haji Bujang Welfare Complex in Kemuyang. - Bernama