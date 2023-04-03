Fadillah to set up leadership training centre in Petra Jaya

KUCHING: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof (pix) plans to build a training centre in his parliamentary constituency to develop leadership skills among youths in various fields such as politics, corporate and business.

“This is my plan for youths so that we can produce quality Sarawakian leaders. Hopefully, I can realise this mission during this term,” Fadillah told reporters at the ‘Juh Bekpes’ (Let’s Breakfast) programme with youths at Metrocity here today.

Fadillah, who is the Petra Jaya Member of Parliament, said the idea was driven by feedback he gathered in his engagements with youths in the constituency.

He said apart from gauging the sentiment of the younger generation, the engagements also allowed him to share his aspirations.

“I hope they will be exposed (to training) not only at the state but also national and international levels so that they can continue with our struggle to develop Sarawak further,” he added.

At the breakfast programme, Fadillah spent time listening to the feedback from 45 youths, aged between 18 and 28, residing in the Petra Jaya constituency. - Bernama