Fadillah: UK’s decision to join CPTPP set to boost Malaysia-UK trade ties

KUCHING: United Kingdom’s decision to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) is anticipated to boost trade ties between Malaysia and the UK.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Plantation and Commodities Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said the ministry welcomed the UK’s initiative and is looking forward to working closely with its new UK partners in the CPTPP.

“Not just that we welcomed UK into CPTPP, we also welcome its Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch’s remarks on palm oil, where she rightly dispelled the myth of deforestation and the negative or untrue campaign regarding the commodity,” he said when met at a green bean porridge distribution programme here, today.

Fadillah said the collaboration between both countries will also help to eliminate stigma and negative propaganda towards palm oil while promoting it as a healthy product.

In a statement today, he said UK’s move to join the CPTPP presents a great opportunity to strengthen Malaysia’s relationship with the UK amid the significant prospects that the Indo-Pacific region offers trading partners.

The statement said that the Malaysian Sustainable Palm Oil (MSPO) sector is well-positioned to meet the demand from consumers from the UK and Europe looking for more ethical alternatives to edible oils.

“The Ministry of Plantation and Commodities recognises the importance of protecting the environment and conserving biodiversity, and Malaysia is committed to helping its sustainable palm oil sector become even more environmentally friendly,” it said.

Meanwhile, Fadillah said Malaysia will continuously conduct engagement sessions with the European Union (EU) on CPTPP to ensure they are fully aware of Malaysia’s commitment towards MSPO. - Bernama