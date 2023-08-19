Fadillah visits his secondary school in Parit Buntar

PARIT BUNTAR: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof yesterday visited his secondary school, Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Panglima Bukit Gantang here.

Fadillah said he started his secondary education at the school from Form One in 1975 until Form Six before continuing his studies at Universiti Malaya.

“The guidance and knowledge that my former teachers gave me can only be repaid by Allah SWT,“ he said in a Facebook post.

Fadillah said he also held a meeting with teachers and students and had approved applications for a number of facilities improvement projects for the school, involving the field, surau, dining hall and hostel.

“I wish everyone well and may SMK Panglima Bukit Gantang continue to excel and prosper,“ said Fadillah, who also shared several photos of the visit. -Bernama