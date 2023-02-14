Fahmi: 197 unethical social media contents taken down in January

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 197 contents on various social media platforms were taken down or removed for unethical use of the medium in January this year, the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil said of the total, 101 were contents uploaded to Tiktok.

He said there were three methods used by social media platform providers to take down such content.

“The first method is to use artificial intelligence (AI) technology that automatically detects and takes down content if it is found to violate community guidelines.

“The second is through reports from social media users, and the third is by request from enforcement agencies or bodies.

“So far, the Ministry of Communications and Digital (KKD) has not applied for action to close or block any of the user’s social media accounts, but had only taken down the uploaded content,” he said in reply to Zahir Hassan (PH-Wangsa Maju) during question time.

Zahir had wanted to know the government’s efforts to block the accounts of users who uploaded content that violated the law such as causing racial disharmony.

To another question on KKD’s short-, medium- and long-term policies on misused social media applications, Fahmi said the implementation of the short-term policy involved operational aspects of monitoring and enforcement on a case-by-case basis.

“The policy will be adopted and the strengthening of cooperation with platform providers including TikTok and other social sites owned by Meta (Facebook and Instagram) and Twitter will be done through a co-regulatory framework.

“The medium- and long-term approaches, on the other hand, will include review and amendments to the existing laws to ensure they are always relevant and practical taking into account the current situation,” he said.

Fahmi also gave assurance that the freedom of expression would continue and would be strengthened under the Unity Government, but stressed that it does not mean that any party can spread lies and false information to the public. - Bernama