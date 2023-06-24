Fahmi: 72 PEDi set up by KKD to expand Kelantan's economy

KOTA BHARU: The Ministry of Communications and Digital (KKD) has set up a total of 72 Digital Economy Centres (PEDi) in Kelantan so far with the total number of users reaching more than 133,000 people.

Its minister Fahmi Fadzil (pix) said a total of 2,294 of them have become active PEDi entrepreneurs while more than 259,000 training participations have been recorded.

“These figures clearly prove that PEDi has the potential to help improve the standard of living and social mobility of the population.

“Various entrepreneurship programmes by PEDi including food handling courses, basic Shopee classes and ICT classes can be used by the local community to improve skills while generating income,“ he said.

He said this while speaking at the appointment ceremony of the chairmen of PEDi Unity Advisory Panels at the Kelantan state level, here today.

At the event, a total of 72 individuals received letters of appointment as chairman of the PEDi Unity Advisory Panels.

Commenting on the appointments, Fahmi said it is very important as it will have an impact on PEDi's role and direction to boost the local digital economy through community involvement.

“The chairmen appointed from among experienced local leaders is expected to further boost PEDi’s activities and work as a focal point for ICT-related activities and also the local economy,“ he said.

He said that the socio-economics of the local community in Kelantan was also given attention by the government.

He said the government always tries to give exposure to digital skills regardless of social or geographical position so that the people can participate and seize opportunities in the digital economy.

PEDi is KKD's main initiative for the local community in fostering the positive use of the Internet and opening up opportunities for all to pioneer businesses online or through e-commerce platforms. -Bernama