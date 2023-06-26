Fahmi: 86.9% of respondents in survey favour Malaysia Madani concept

KUALA LUMPUR: Some 86.9 per cent of the 8,860 respondents in a survey conducted by the Information Department are in favour of the Malaysia Madani concept, said Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

He said the results of a survey conducted about five months ago also found that 68.1 per cent of the respondents understood the concept.

“This is a positive sign which shows that it is not mere rhetoric... this is indeed clear from the efforts by the government in terms of economy, maintaining morals among the community, harmony, unity and integrity.

“Alhamdulillah, in terms of economic results and investments that came, it is clear that it (concept) brings positive results to the people,“ he added.

He said this in response to a supplementary question from Senator Datuk Dr Azhar Ahmad who wanted to know the efforts by the government to spread information and made the people understand the concept of Malaysia Madani.

Fahmi said the results of the survey, conducted on Jan 28 to Feb 5 this year, which is about a week after the concept was launched by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, showed that 79.9 per cent of the respondents knew the matter.

He said the ministry would continue to carry out various programmes, including Kita Madani, Jalinan Insan Wahana Aspirasi (JIWA), Info On Wheels (IOW) and Edutainment performances to disseminate information to the public.

This is also carried out through the sharing of infographics and video graphics information from various ministries and government agencies on digital media platforms such as Instagram, Facebook, YouTube and TikTok, he added.

According to Fahmi, as of June 25 this year, a total of 721 messages (posting) encompassing various Malaysia Madani messages were disseminated on all official social media platforms of the Information Department, getting 1.3 million reach and 439,000 engagements.

He said the Malaysian Broadcasting Department (RTM), the Malaysian National News Agency (BERNAMA) and the Malaysian National Film Development Corporation (FINAS) also helped in disseminating the concept of Malaysia Madani through various programmes.

“They include talk shows and the Malaysia Madani capsule programme by RTM involving six television channels and 34 radio stations including state and regional stations and presented in various languages.

“BERNAMA is using all its platforms, namely BERNAMA Wires, BERNAMA TV and BERNAMA Radio, to widely publicise information campaigns carried out by government agencies, while FINAS has also issued a Public Service Announcement, with the title ‘Meaning of the Malaysia Madani Logo” which has been shown in all broadcasting and digital platforms,“ he added.

He said the dissemination of messages and information about the Malaysia Madani concept will continue to be carried out to enhance the Malaysians’ understanding and appreciation of the concept so that they could together help to lift the country’s dignity.

To a question by Senator Datuk Lim Pay Hey about the government’s efforts to encourage the people to fly the Jalur Gemilang in conjunction with the National Day celebration, Fahmi said the theme of the National Day celebration this year is Malaysia Madani and it would be launched on July 15 in Tambun, Perak.

As for this year’s National Day celebration, he said, it would be held in Putrajaya. - Bernama