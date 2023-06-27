Fahmi: Action plan to tackle issues in creative industry to start in Q3 2023

KUALA LUMPUR: The first phase of the action plan to resolve issues plaguing local creative industry players will begin in the third quarter of this year, said Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil (pix).

He said all issues would be resolved in stages through the action plan that was presented during a discussion between the Ministry of Communications and Digital (KKD) and its agencies yesterday.

According to Fahmi, the discussion was held to analyse the findings from the four town hall sessions held with industry players including musicians, performers and filmmakers.

“In the first six months, I wanted to make sure the voices of the creative industry players were being heard. They are the ones who know the problems plaguing the industry. I have listened to their concerns through four town hall sessions.

“Is listening enough? No. That is only the first step for me to understand the problems that they are facing,” he said in a Facebook post today.

The action plan is a step forward in the reform of the country’s creative industry, he added. -Bernama