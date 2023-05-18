Fahmi: Adopt ‘tabayyun’ concept, check information received first

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysians need to adopt the concept of ‘tabayyun’ which is always to check the authenticity of every piece of information received on any platform, said Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil (pix).

Tabayyun is an Arabic word which means verification or validation of the truthfulness of something, in other words, to establish and check the basis of truth in the information received.

The concept of ‘tabayyun’ is crucial as all information received presently cannot be completely trusted, said Fahmi after attending the Jom Baca Bersama 10 Minit programme here today,

“In the current situation, it is crucial to always check the information received before sharing it with others.

“Use a little space to carefully evaluate the information received. We do know that sometimes (information) is sensationalised... the concept of tabayyun is very important when we receive the information... check first before sharing,” he said.

Fahmi said the Royal Malaysia Police and the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) will constantly monitor information related to the 3R (race, religion and royal institution).

Regarding the Jom Baca Bersama 10 Minit programme, he said it has increased the love of reading among the Ministry of Digital Communications (KKD) staff.

At the KKD level, he said a programme, ‘Bedah Buku’, will be introduced to foster a culture of reading as well as sharing of reading materials.

The Jom Baca Bersama 10 Minit programme is one of the National Library’s initiatives to produce knowledgeable and informed Malaysians and cultivate a lifetime reading habit.

KKD secretary-general Datuk Mohamad Fauzi Md Isa was also present. -Bernama