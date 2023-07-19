Fahmi: All parties should heed King's advice to avoid envy, slander and narrow-mindedness

KUALA LUMPUR: All layers of society including leaders and politicians should heed the advice of Yang Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah to steer clear of envy, the culture of slander and narrow-mindedness, said Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil (pix).

The minister said the His Majesty’s decree was a clear reminder to all parties to stop these unhealthy culture, in which some are willing to touch on sensitive issues related to the 3Rs (race, religion and royalty).

“We as citizens must prioritise unity and strengthen the spirit of brotherhood in any situation...we must unite to become a better nation.

“As the government has always said, we must avoid the culture of slander, not touch on the 3R issues and follow the law,” he told reporters after the national-level 1445H/ 2023 Maal Hijrah celebration at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur (WTCKL) here today.

Fahmi said that the people should adopt a better culture and forsake negative practices by learning from and appreciating the Hijrah (migration) event.

Earlier in His Majesty’s speech at the event, Al-Sultan Abdullah advised the people to avoid harbouring envy or committing slander.

His Majesty said the people should not be narrow-minded or have a negative mindset as such attitude and behaviour would not benefit the race and country.

Al-Sultan Abdullah said the spirit of the Hijrah event should be manifested in the form of unity and solidarity regardless of religious background, race and customs.

Meanwhile, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar said the Agong’s advice should not only be heeded by politicians but also by religious preachers.

“When His Majesty touches on issues in society in soft and subtle tones it means that Tuanku (Al-Sultan Abdullah) is observing what is happening in society.

“Sometimes there are a few religious preachers who swear and use foul language in their preaching...this is about manners and morals outlined in Islam,” he said.

Therefore, he said, in efforts to build a MADANI society, the people must always adopt good manners and attitudes towards making Malaysia a peaceful and prosperous nation.

Echoing the same sentiment, Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul said the Agong’s decree should be respected and practised, especially by politicians who often utter negative words.

He said each time politicians say something negative, it causes uneasiness in society.

Today’s event was also graced by Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah.

Also present were Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and his wife Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, deputy prime ministers Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, as well as about 6,000 guests.

At the ceremony, former director-general of the Institute of Islamic Understanding (IKIM) Datuk Dr Abdul Monir Yaacob was awarded the National Tokoh Maal Hijrah award, while the Grand Mufti of India Sheikh Abu Bakar Ahmad Al-Malibari was conferred the International Tokoh Maal Hijrah award.-Bernama