Fahmi appointed as government spokesman

PUTRAJAYA: Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil (pix) has been appointed spokesman for the Unity Government to handle the media.

Fahmi, who confirmed this today, said that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had issued a directive at the Cabinet meeting two weeks ago that he (Fahmi) and the Ministry of Communications and Digital (KKD) would act as the representative or spokesperson for the government, especially when dealing with the media.

Fahmi said the media conference after the Cabinet meeting every Wednesday will be handled by him if the prime minister is unable to attend.

“Any week, for example, that the Prime Minister is unable to host the weekly media conference, the KKD and I will handle it,” he told the media after the KKD’s monthly gathering here today.

Fahmi said that as the government spokesman, the media can refer to him for confirmation of any issues that need to be verified.

“This is to ensure that the issues are referred to the right ministry or minister for feedback,” he said.

Fahmi said the KKD would also discuss with the broadcast stations to provide detailed and comprehensive information regarding government activities that are expected to be aired in the news slot next week.

“Various information is presented by the ministries and agencies but there is no emphasis on the effectiveness of its delivery,” he said.

Meanwhile, in his speech, Fahmi said that KKD agencies such as the Information Department (JaPen), Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) and Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) must help the government explain the concept of Madani (to the public).

“Its (Madani) essence is more than just a slogan but the intention of the government,” he said, adding that it was important for KKD to play the role of studying, interpreting and refining the meaning of Madani for the benefit of the people.

On the appointment of Nurul Izzah Anwar as the Prime Minister’s senior economic and financial advisor, Fahmi said it’s not just her, but the government under the leadership of Anwar had also appointed several other individuals as advisors, including Tan Sri Mohd Hassan Marican.

“The term advisor is clear because they will not touch on policy matters, have no source of authority including to call for meetings as well as are not paid any salary,” he said. - Bernama