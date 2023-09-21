Fahmi: Bernama, RTM, Japen need to strengthen cooperation to combat fake news

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama), Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) and Information Department (Japen) need to strengthen their cooperation in formulating strategies to combat fake news, said the Minister of Communications and Digital Fahmi Fadzil (pix).

Speaking to reporters after attending the Communications and Digital Ministry’s (KKD) monthly assembly here today, Fahmi said all three agencies, which are under KKD, must be at the forefront in countering any inaccurate information on social media and mainstream media promptly.

He said the matter should be taken seriously to prevent misunderstandings and prolonged confusion among the public due to the spread of fake news and information.

“There is a need for RTM, Bernama, and Japen to work closely to swiftly counter false information and baseless allegations because it can tarnish reputations and create a negative perception. This is not a political matter but a matter of national importance,” he said.

“We must be proactive in improving public service delivery, and I urge us to cultivate the practice of verifying the authenticity of information or news before sharing it,” he said.

For the same purpose, Fahmi when winding up the debate on the 12th Malaysia Plan Mid-Term Review in Parliament last Tuesday, also said the ministry may also discuss the proposal by a government backbencher Rodziah Ismail for RTM to have a daily review of false news.

“Maybe we can introduce a slot in RTM news, to be called Fitnah Apa Hari Ini (Today’s False News) to answer and rebut all the fake news so as to avoid misunderstanding among the public,” he said.

In another development, Fahmi said the KKD will undertake improvements in the organisation of National Day and Malaysia Day (HKHM) celebrations for the year 2024 to make these historic events even more vibrant.

“Alhamdulillah, HKHM2023 was successfully held with the cooperation of all parties. It would not have been successful without the cooperation of all. I am touched by the cooperation given as this is my first time leading KKD. Insya-Allah, for next year, we will look into how to further enliven the National Month celebration calendar,” he said.

The National Day 2023 celebration at Dataran Putrajaya on Aug 31 was attended by over 100,000 people, while the Malaysia Day celebration at the Unity Stadium in Kuching, Sarawak, on Sept 16, was attended by over 5,000 people.

The HKHM 2023 celebrations were organised with the theme Malaysia MADANI: Tekad Perpaduan Penuhi Harapan. -Bernama