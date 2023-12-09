Fahmi: Budget 2024 to empower digital economy

PUTRAJAYA: Recognising the significant contribution of the digital economy sector to the country’s gross domestic product (GDP), Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil (pix) today held the Budget 2024: Digital Economy Town Hall Session with relevant agencies and industry players.

“Alhamdulillah, the session went well and enabled me to gain more input from industry players to empower Malaysia’s digital economy,” he said in a posting on Facebook.

Fahmi said the digital economy sector had contributed more than 23 per cent to GDP, and the figure is projected to rise to 25.5 per cent by 2025.

He also said that the Communications and Digital Ministry and its agencies have successfully attracted investments worth RM28.4 billion in the first half of 2023, which is a 279 per cent increase compared to the same period last year.

“As we further boost this sector, I want to emphasise that the government places great importance on the supply side, which is our local digital talents. This is very crucial,” he said. -Bernama