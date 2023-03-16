Fahmi: Check facts via MyCheck.My, SEBENARNYA.MY platforms

KUALA LUMPUR: Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil has advised the public to check facts through platforms provided by agencies under the ministry, namely, the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) and the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama).

He said MCMC has a unit called SEBENARNYA.MY to seek clarification on certain information, while Bernama’s MyCheck.My platform is to help verify the authenticity of certain claims.

“The government will from time to time look into proposals so that the people become wiser, more aware, attentive, literate and able to have a better understanding on democracy.

“I therefore recommend Members of Parliament to make use of SEBENARNYA.MY and MyCheck.My platforms to verify information,“ he said during Minister’s Question Time in the Dewan Rakyat today.

He said this in reply to a supplementary question from Datuk Dr Nik Muhammad Zawawi Salleh (PN-Pasir Puteh) on steps taken by the government in making checks and balances with regards to political issues raised by leaders.

MyCheck.My is a fact-checking platform that operates independently to combat false information in the Malaysian context, especially related to issues faced by the people in their daily life, without any political, party or individual interest.

The SEBENARNYA.MY portal is a one-stop centre for Malaysians to check before sharing unconfirmed news received online through social media platforms, instant messaging services, blogs and websites. - Bernama