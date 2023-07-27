Fahmi congratulates M’sian director for winning best animation at San Diego Comic-Con

KUALA LUMPUR: Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil has congratulated Jared Lee, the director of the short film ‘Horologist’ which won the Best Animation award at the San Diego Comic-Con 2023 in the United States, Tuesday.

Fahmi, in a Facebook post last night, said it is a great achievement for the country’s animation as this is the first Malaysian animation to win the award.

“On behalf of the Ministry of Communications and Digital, we are proud that he took advantage of a grant from the Malaysian Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) to create this animation. Once again, congratulations Jared Lee!” he said.

Meanwhile, Lee in a post on his Instagram account @jaredle3, expressed his appreciation to MDEC and the National Film Development Corporation of Malaysia (Finas) who contributed to the success.

“I have no words other than a big thank you to everyone who said yes to this project, and everyone who has supported the manga.

“Friends, family and wife who believed in stories I’ve wanted to tell, and visions I couldn’t describe properly in words. Will keep pushing for as long as I am able,” he said. - Bernama