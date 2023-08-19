Fahmi: Continue working as usual while awaiting state polls post-mortem result

KUALA LUMPUR: Pakatan Harapan (PH) Communications Director Fahmi Fadzil has urged all parties of the Unity Government to be patient and continue working as usual while awaiting the result of the post-mortem of the recent elections in six states.

Fahmi, who is also Communications and Digital Minister, said all parties in the PH-Barisan Nasional (BN) alliance are doing a post-mortem to get data on how they can move forward better in the future.

“I see now that all parties are in the process of doing a post-mortem to get data, information, feedback whether at the highest level up to the grassroots level. It is certain that all parties will reflect on lessons learned and also plan the way forward.

“Insya-Allah, when the time comes we will make improvements as we will later identify the problems through the post-mortem. I will leave it to the leadership to decide,“ he told reporters at the ‘Wangsa Maju Kita Punya’ programme which was held in conjunction with the National Day celebration at Taman Tasik Danau Kota, here today.

He said this when asked to comment on the poor performance shown by certain parties in the Unity Government, especially Umno, the lynchpin of BN, in the state elections in Negeri Sembilan, Selangor, Penang, Kelantan, Kedah and Terengganu on Aug 12. -Bernama