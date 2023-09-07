Fahmi conveys condolences to Pahamin’s family

KUALA LUMPUR: Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil conveyed his condolences to the family of former AirAsia Bhd chairman and co-founder, Datuk Pahamin A Rajab, who died of a heart attack in London, United Kingdom, last night.

Fahmi, in a Facebook post today, prayed that the late Pahamin’s family members remained patient and strong during this difficult period.

“May his soul be blessed and placed among the righteous,” he said.

The news of Pahamin’s passing was shared by his son-in-law, actor Azhar Sulaiman, through a video on Instagram, early this morning.

Pahamin, 77, was the secretary-general of the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry from 1998 to 2001, and had been the Road Transport Department (RTD) director-general from 1974 to 1998. - Bernama