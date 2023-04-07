Fahmi: Cyber security plays vital role in courier industry

PUTRAJAYA: Cybersecurity plays a vital role in the courier industry considering the increasing reliance on digital systems, online transactions and sensitive customer data, said Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

Addressing the Courier Industry Appreciation Day here today, Fahmi said the use of technology comes with the risk of cyber threats such as data breaches, malware attacks and phishing scams.

“Each industry player should give the highest priority in protecting data, ensuring the integrity of operations and safeguarding against cyber threats in order to maintain trust and secure the smooth functioning of the industry,” he said.

Fahmi said in today’s rapidly evolving world, technological advancements are reshaping industries and transforming the way we work, it is crucial for the courier industry to embrace innovation and continue to adapt to the changing landscape.

The industry should always ride on any opportunities to invest in cutting-edge technologies like artificial intelligence, automation and smart logistics to further optimise processes and enhance operational efficiency, he said.

At the event, Fahmi also launched MyKurier, an assessment tool for a safety rating programme for courier services to provide the public with star-rating information, indicating which operator offers the best services in terms of good service and safety delivery to help them make a better-informed decision.

Fahmi said the method will evaluate the courier company’s safety culture, which is constructed in 109 criteria based on five main components namely management, technology, safety, consumer experiences and ESG (environment, social and governance).

“In the long run, introducing this assessment will encourage healthy competition and safe work culture among the industry players, protect workers, and boost productivity throughout the business, making the organisation more efficient,” he added.-Bernama