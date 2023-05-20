Fahmi: Cybersecurity is a collective responsibility

KUCHING: Cybersecurity is a collective responsibility that requires active participation of individuals, Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil said.

He added that it is a critical issue that affects governments, businesses and individuals alike.

“By educating ourselves and adopting safe digital practices, we can create a culture of cybersecurity that extends beyond this conference,” he said in his opening speech at three-day Asia Pacific Cybersecurity Conference 2023, organised by the Institute of Management Sarawak (MASA) and Sarawak Information Systems Sdn Bhd (SAINS), here last night.

“In today’s interconnected world, where our lives are increasingly shaped by digital technologies, the protection of our online assets and the safeguarding of our digital identities have become paramount.

“The rapid advancement of technology has brought numerous benefits, but it has also opened new avenues for cyber threats and attacks,” he added.

Organised by the Institute of Management Sarawak (MASA) and Sarawak Information Systems Sdn Bhd (SAINS), the three days conference which starts yesterday bring together cybersecurity experts to discuss and share insights on the latest cybersecurity trends, threats, and solutions.

Fahmi said the conference, which brings together cybersecurity experts to discuss and share their insights on the latest cybersecurity trends, threats and solutions, offers great networking opportunities that will strengthen the community’s collective cybersecurity defenses.

“I encourage each and every one of you to engage in meaningful conversations, exchange ideas, and forge partnerships that will contribute to a safer digital ecosystem,” he told the conference attendees. - Bernama