Fahmi denies link to investment scheme advertisement

KUALA LUMPUR: Following is a statement issued by the Quick Response Team of the Communications and Digital Ministry today, on behalf of the relevant agencies, to deny viral fake news on social media.

Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil has denied involvement in a syariah-compliant investment scheme, including promoting it in a poster which has gone viral on social media.

Fahmi stressed that he had never promoted any investment scheme and had made a report to the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) for further action.

“The public is advised to report false advertisements and fraudulent online investments through MCMC’s complaint portal at https://aduan.skmm.gov.my/Complaint/AddComplaint?NOSP=1,” the statement said.- Bernama