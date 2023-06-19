Fahmi denies PKR offering membership to KJ, says letter circulating on social media fake

KUALA LUMPUR: PKR information chief Fahmi Fadzil, who is also Pakatan Harapan (PH) communications director, today denied that the party had issued a letter of offer to former Rembau MP Khairy Jamaluddin to join as deputy president.

Fahmi, who is also Minister of Communications and Digital, issued the denial in a tweet tonight.

“It is a fake letter circulating on social media, please be aware,” he said while attaching a copy of the photo showing the letter.

The offer letter purportedly issued by the PKR secretary-general’s office and signed by Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail asked Khairy to give an answer (to the alleged PKR invitation) within seven days from the date the letter was issued.

Khairy was sacked from UMNO earlier this year for breaching party discipline. -BERNAMA