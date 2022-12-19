Fahmi disappointed over police report lodged by PN youth against unity govt

KUALA LUMPUR: Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil expressed his disappointment over the police report lodged by Perikatan Nasional (PN) Youth against the cooperation agreement between government party leaders.

He also said that their actions were an affront and disrespected the decision of the Malay Rulers for alleging that the agreement engineered by the unity government was an ‘illegal pact’.

“We need to remember that this Unity Government was established on the advice of Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

“...PAS in the previous administration has also shown such disloyal behaviour towards His Majesty....so I really think that PN Youth has really been influenced by such antics,” he said when met by Bernama at the 2022 World Cup Final viewing programme at Ecopark Sports Complex, Pantai Dalam here yesterday.

Fahmi, who is also PKR information chief, also explained that the Unity Government was not about holding important positions in the government but aimed to bring stability, solve the people’s problems and to drive the country’s economic growth.

“Right from the start, Prime Minister (Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim) had extended his hand in friendship to invite PN to form the government together, but since they refused, so they should serve as the Opposition loyally to His Majesty.

“I feel they should consider this matter properly and stop causing such disputes and don’t be so ill-mannered,” Fahmi said.

PN Youth chief Ahmad Fadhli Shaari had been reported to have lodged a police report about an ‘illegal pact’ between ruling party leaders relating to the cooperation agreement that he claimed stifled and damaged democracy. - Bernama