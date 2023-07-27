Fahmi: Ekonomi Madani main framework to propel economy, Rakyat to greater heights

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ekonomi Madani announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will serve as the main framework for Malaysia to move its economy and people to greater heights, said Fahmi Fadzil (pix).

The Communications and Digital Minister said Anwar had announced seven key missions in efforts to achieve the Ekonomi Madani targets.

The seven intermediate indicators as medium-term targets include getting Malaysia ranked among the top 30 largest economies in the world; ranked top 12 in the world in the Global Competitiveness Index; and percentage of labour share of income reaches 45 per cent of the total income.

The others are increasing female labour force participation rate to 60 per cent; the Human Development Index ranks within the top 25 in the world; improving Malaysia’s position in the Corruption Perceptions Index to top 25; and towards fiscal sustainability, targeting a deficit of three per cent or lower.

“The Unity Government wants to bring Malaysia to greater heights, especially in these seven aspects,” he said in a Facebook post today.

Fahmi said the Ekonomi Madani was not just a short-term initiative but would serve as a reference for medium- and long-term economic plans.

“Ultimately, through the implementation of Ekonomi Madani, Malaysia’s development will transition towards empowering the rakyat,” he said.

Ekonomi Madani, an economic framework unveiled by Anwar today to revitalise Malaysia’s economy, will generate benefits which will enable the people to enjoy a better quality of life.

Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, said the “Ekonomi Madani: Memperkasa Rakyat’’ is a comprehensive plan for Malaysia to tackle various challenges and issues related to the country’s competitiveness and attractiveness as an investment destination.

It spells out actions which can be taken to address current issues affecting the people’s lives. -Bernama