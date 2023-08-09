Fahmi expresses condolences to Fairuz Misran's family

KUALA LUMPUR: Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil expressed his condolences to the family of singer Fairuz Misran, who died today.

Fahmi shared his condolences in a post on Facebook this afternoon.

“My condolences to the family of the late Fairuz Misran, famous for his Tan Sri P. Ramlee impersonations, on his passing today.

May his family remain strong during this trying time. Al-Fatihah,” he posted.

Fairuz’s brother, Ruzaidi Misran, shared news of Fairuz's death in a post on his Facebook account this afternoon.

'”I received the sad news this morning that Fairuz Misran has returned to Rahmatullah.

“Let us recite Al-Fatihah for him. May his soul be blessed and placed amongst the righteous,” he posted. -Bernama