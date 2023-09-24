Fahmi expresses condolences to family of Pak Syer

KUALA LUMPUR: Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil has expressed condolences to the family of Lembah Pantai activist Sher Muhammad, who passed away today.

In a Facebook post, Fahmi said Sher, affectionately known as Pak Syer, was a kind-hearted person who often provided words of encouragement for him to continue serving the community.

“He provided a lot of assistance in Lembah Pantai, especially for Kebun-Kebun Kerinchi (urban community farm).

“May Allah SWT forgive all his sins and place his soul among the righteous,” said the Lembah Pantai MP. - Bernama