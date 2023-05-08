Fahmi expresses condolences to Haris Ibrahim’s family

KUALA LUMPUR: Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil expressed his condolences to the family of lawyer and activist Haris Ibrahim, who died today.

Fahmi in his Facebook post also prayed that the family would remain strong during these testing times.

The media earlier reported Haris’ passing which was informed by his sister-in-law, Firoza Burhan.

Haris, 63, who was reported to be suffering from lung cancer died at his younger brother’s residence in Taman Tun Dr Ismail, this afternoon.-Bernama