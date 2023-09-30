Fahmi extends condolence to family of BH senior editor

KUALA LUMPUR: Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil has expressed his condolences to the family of Berita Harian senior news editor Salina Abdullah who died today.

Fahmi, in a posting on Facebook, also prayed that Salina’s family remain strong during this difficult time.

According to Berita Harian’s report, Salina breathed her last at 8.20 am at her home in Subang Jaya, Selangor.

The 53-year-old had been battling with cervical cancer for several years. She also suffered infections and complications post-surgery.-Bernama