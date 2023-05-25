Fahmi Fadzil congratulates Tiger Stripes for winning Cannes Film Festival Award

KUALA LUMPUR: “Congratulations to the film Tiger Stripes for creating history, as the first film directed by a Malaysian to win the main award at the Cannes Film Festival Critics’ Week.

“May this success be a source of inspiration to Malaysians,“ he said through a post on Facebook, here today.

Tiger Stripes is a film directed by Malaysian, Amanda Nell Eu which tells the story of a 12-year-old teenage girl who experiences pressure and drastic changes when she reaches puberty.

The film produced by the Ghost Grrrl Pictures company founded by Amanda stars well-known domestic actor Shaheizy Sam and new actors Zafreen Zairizal and Deena Ezral as well as veteran actors like Fatimah Abu Bakar.

The success allowed Amanda to take home 10,000 euro in cash equivalent to almost RM50,000 in the 62nd edition of the festival. - Bernama