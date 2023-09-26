Fahmi Fadzil: Govt to conduct study on policy for usage of drones in courier service industry

KUALA LUMPUR: The rapid development and advancement in the usage of drones currently has prompted the government to carry out a study on the need for a policy to serve as a guideline for the use of drones in the courier service industry said Communications and Digital (KKD) Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

Fahmi said though the aspects of courier services using airfreight falls under the jurisdiction of the Transport Ministry, using the radio frequencies or spectrum comes under the purview of the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC).

“Therefore, there is a need for the MCMC to hold discussions and maybe scrutinize a number of aspects so that a policy that will cater for what we see as a potential industry related to using drones, especially in the courier service,” he said after a working visiting to the DHL Express Malaysia headquarters at Menara TM today.

Fahmi added that KKD and MCMC will also look at several aspects related to the direction and road map of the courier industry.

“In general, during the post pandemic period, many courier companies faced huge challenges, therefore, KKD and MCMC are studying a number of aspects and I hope we will be able to make an announcement soon related to the indication of the direction and road map of the courier industry that is under the MCMC,” he said.

Earlier Fahmi in his speech said the government through the MCMC had initiated Pelan Accelerator Kurier Negara (PAKEJ) in 2021 to support the postal and courier industry’s growth towards achieving 30 parcels per capita by 2025.

“The PAKEJ initiative aims to provide Malaysia with first-class courier services through the foundation of 4Rs, namely Reliability in terms of quality of service; Reach for a seamless coverage; Relevance through industry growth; and Resilience through sustainability.

“It is hoped that this initiative will further push the courier industry to grow from strength to strength as the main engine in ensuring the success of e-commerce and digital economy in Malaysia,” he said. -Bernama