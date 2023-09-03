Fahmi: FIMI provided economic impact of RM2.53b since 2013

KUALA LUMPUR: The Film In Malaysia Incentive (FIMI) initiative has provided a direct economic impact of RM2.53 billion through film-related activities since its implementation in 2013.

Minister of Communications and Digital Fahmi Fadzil (pic) said the impact included salary increments for crew members and actors involved in production, studio rental and production equipment.

He said the FIMI also helped generate RM8.68 billion in local economy throughout the period because when filming took place, it also stimulated activities involving tourism, hospitality and transport as well as catering services and legal services.

“This is a good thing and the ministry will strive to get additional funds for the FIMI programme for the coming years,” he said at the media conference in Parliament after winding up the debate on the Supply Bill 2023 at the policy level for the Ministry of Communication and Digital (KKD) today.

Fahmi said the FIMI initiative was implemented as an effort by the KKD to support the filming hubs by offering a 30 per cent cash rebate based on the Qualifying Malaysian Production Expenditure (QMPE) to local and foreign production companies to shoot their films in Malaysia.

He said an additional cash rebate of up to five per cent would also be given if their films featured elements of nationhood, arts and culture. - Bernama