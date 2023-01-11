Fahmi: Finas new CEO given space to steer agency’s new direction

KUALA LUMPUR: The new chief executive officer (CEO) of the National Film Development Corporation Malaysia (Finas) Datuk Azmir Saifuddin Mutalib has been given the space to steer the team in implementing the agency’s new direction.

Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil (pix), today said that the message was conveyed to Azmir Saifuddin when both had a meeting.

“Welcome to the new Finas CEO! This afternoon I met with Azmir Saifuddin who has been appointed as CEO of Finas, effective today.

“During the meeting, I stated clearly that I gave him space to lead the team in studying, drafting and implementing the new direction of Finas,” Fahmi said in a Facebook post.

He also wishes Azmir Saifuddin well in performing his duty.

Azmir Saifuddin, who graduated with a degree in Computing from Sheffield Hallam University, in the United Kingdom, started his career at the Creative Multimedia Division of the Malaysian Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) and was previously a managing director at Base FX. -Bernama