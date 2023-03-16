Fahmi: Follow the law, don’t resort to violence

KUALA LUMPUR: Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil has reminded the people to abide by the law and not to resort to actions which can damage property or threaten lives.

He said this when commenting on Twitter posts relating to social media photos showing vehicles which allegedly belong to the director and acting crew of Mentega Terbang film being damaged and plastered with threatening notes by unknown individuals.

“I strongly condemn such threats. Follow the law, don’t take matters into your own hands,” he said in a post on Twitter today.

The four photos show a Toyota and a Proton being splashed with red paint and acid, while papers with messages threatening the lives of the victims’ families were pasted on the windscreens.

The local indie film, which was shown on a video streaming platform, has caused anxiety and drawn public criticism for containing scenes which allegedly undermine religious beliefs and understanding. - Bernama