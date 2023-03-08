Fahmi gives two individuals 24 hours to apologise over political talk accusations

SHAH ALAM: Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil (pix) has given two individuals 24 hours to make a public apology and retract accusations that he had given a political talk at a mosque in Rawang, or face legal action.

Fahmi, who is also Pakatan Harapan (PH) Communications director said his lawyer had sent letters of demand to independent preacher Ahmad Dusuki Abdul Rani and the owner and administrator of the ‘N13 Kuang’ Facebook page, yesterday.

He said the move was to clear his name from accusations of holding a political talk at the mosque, when in fact, he was only providing an explanation on the move to ban the music group ‘The 1975’ when requested to do so by a member of the mosque’s committee when I stopped by to pray there.

“Alhamdulillah, this afternoon the Selangor Police chief announced that after questioning 22 witnesses, he said that I, Fahmi Fadzil, am innocent,“ he said when speaking at the ‘Jelajah Perpaduan’ in conjunction with the Selangor state election in Sungai Kandis near here yesterday.

Fahmi said the notices issued, among other things, were to show that the slander cannot be compromised with, especially during an ongoing election campaign.

Earlier, Selangor Police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan confirmed that there was no element of political campaigning found in Fahmi’s speech which was reported to have taken place in the main prayer hall of Masjid Nurul Yaqin, Kampung Melayu Seri Kundang, Rawang on July 30. - Bernama