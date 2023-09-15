Fahmi: Gov't to announce solution to 'naked' tower issue in S'wak by end of Sept

KUCHING: The government will announce a solution to the issue of non-functioning telecommunications towers in Sarawak by the end of the month says Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil (pix).

He said discussions with telecommunication companies (telcos) were underway to find the best solution to the issue dubbed as towers without a ‘kuali’ (missing satellite dishes or radio equipment).

“If the discussions go smoothly, there will be a good announcement to comprehensively resolve the ‘naked’ tower issue in Sarawak.

“(We hope) connectivity can be improved further after the announcement,“ he told reporters after attending the National Day and Malaysia Day appreciation ceremony here today.

On May 19, Fahmi was reported to have said that the Sarawak Digital Economy Corporation (SDEC) had successfully built more than 600 telecommunication towers in Sarawak.

Fahmi said half of the 600 towers were being operated by telcos.

Meanwhile, in his speech at the event, Fahmi said the people in Sarawak now had many options to overcome the issue of poor Internet access, including using Starlink satellite devices. -Bernama