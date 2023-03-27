Fahmi: Govt committed to continue improving internet service quality

KUALA LUMPUR: Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil said the government, through his ministry, is committed to continuously improving the quality of internet services for the benefit of the people in the country.

Fahmi, in a Facebook post, after receiving a courtesy call from the Petronas Corporate Communications Department and the Petronas Digital Department at his office today, said for that purpose, the issue of internet infrastructure will also be focused on.

He added that a stable and fast internet network will benefit the people and facilitate the energy, oil and gas sector, including Petronas.

“Insya-Allah, we will continue to improve the quality of internet services in Malaysia,” he said.

Recently, Fahmi was reported to have said that the government will continue efforts to expand coverage and increase internet speed levels nationwide, where currently, only about three per cent of populated areas in the country still do not have internet access.

He also said that a total of 4,363 5G sites have been completed nationwide as of February 2023. - Bernama