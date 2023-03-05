Fahmi: Govt looking into media-related bills to ensure press freedom

PUTRAJAYA: The government is looking into several bills relating to the media, including the draft bill for the formation of the Malaysian Media Council (MMC) in a bid to ensure press freedom in the country.

Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil said the MMC draft bill is currently in the discussion stage among media organisations, related companies, and media practitioners’ associations.

“Government’s commitment is to ensure free freedom.

“We hope the discussions (on the MMC draft bill) will be intensified before HAWANA (National Journalists Day slated for May 27-29) so that we can identify the main issues faced by the media for us to deal with in a sustainable way,” he told a press conference here today.

He said the issues may involve the economy, engagement and cooperation, as well as journalism ethics.

On March 13, the Communications and Digital Ministry (KKD) in a written reply in Parliament said that it has held a meeting with the pro-tem committee to seek clarification on the contents of the draft bill so that it is more specific and measurable.

The formation of the MMC was proposed at the HAWANA Forum in 2018 to represent the various media organisations in the country in combating fake news and ensuring the wellbeing of media practitioners.

On the improvement of Malaysia’s position in the 2023 World Press Freedom Index, Fahmi said it was indeed an unexpected achievement for the country.

“To jump up 40 spots is indeed an unexpected and very positive achievement for the country and the government,” he said while advising the government and industry players not to become complacent but to continue making improvements to secure a better ranking in the future.

The index, published on the Reporters Without Borders (RSF) website, aims to compare the level of media freedom in 180 countries and regions in the world.

Malaysia is ranked 73rd this year with 62.83 points, compared to the 113th spot with 51.55 points last year.

Malaysia is also ranked the highest among the ASEAN countries, ahead of Thailand (106), Indonesia (108), Singapura (129), the Philippines (132), Brunei (142), Cambodia (147), Laos (160), Myanmar (173) and Vietnam (178). - Bernama