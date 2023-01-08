Fahmi: Govt to look into need to establish regulatory framework for AI tech

PUTRAJAYA: The government is looking into the need to establish a regulatory framework for artificial intelligence (AI) to address ethical issues related to the use of the technology, said Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

Speaking at a press conference after delivering his keynote address at the Public Sector Day Malaysia programme here today, Fahmi said the establishment of the framework would help the government understand some of the challenges of using the new technology.

“This is a new thing (technology), and we need a group of experts from government agencies and the industry to help us understand some of the challenges. AI may have an impact on the employment sector.

“Many people have started using AI applications now, so the government should look into the need to establish a regulatory framework for the use of the technology,” he said.

AI is a technology that mimics human intelligence to perform tasks and can iteratively improve itself based on the information it collects.

To improve people’s understanding of AI, Fahmi suggested Radio Television Malaysia (RTM) produce a special programme with Dewan Bahasa dan Pustaka (DBP) as guests to talk about AI in Malay.

“In line with the development of the technology sector, I hope RTM can discuss this with DBP. This effort may aid in increasing Malay vocabulary related to technology,” he said.

According to Fahmi, language development must keep pace with technological advancement in order to ensure that new technologies are easily understood by all levels of society.

“When we have an expansive vocabulary (about technology) in Malay, it will be easier to understand,” he said.

Earlier in his keynote address, Fahmi pointed out that Malaysia needs more talent and expertise in data and technology as the country is fast approaching a golden digital decade and becoming an Asian digital tiger.

“Opportunities are abundant to enhance the services to the people by embracing digitalisation, as Malaysia strives to become a digital-first nation and embark on a prosperous digital decade,” he said.

On the MyDigital Initiative, Fahmi said the initiative which was launched in February 2021 had made significant progress towards its goal of transforming Malaysia into a digitally enabled and technologically advanced high-income nation, as well as a regional leader in the digital economy.

He added that the government is considering making Malaysia a hub for sustainable and resilient data centre investment. - Bernama