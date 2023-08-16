Fahmi hands over appointment letters to six new FINAS members

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of six individuals were appointed as new members of the Malaysian National Film Development Corporation (FINAS) to fill the existing vacancies effective Aug 1 to July 31, 2025.

FINAS in a statement today said those appointed were Saeful Fadhly Moktar; Aidah Ahmad Adzmi; Chacko George Vadaketh; Rozaidi Abdul Jamil; Yee I-Lan and Gregory Wee Lik Hoo.

According to the statement, the appointment letters were presented by the Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil (pix) in a ceremony held here today which was also attended by FINAS chairman Datuk Kamil Othman, members of the corporation and FINAS deputy director-general (management) Rozita Waty Ridzuan.

“FINAS, which is responsible for focusing on the economic empowerment and the quality of the creative industry, including the film sector, will continue to be committed to ensuring that the development of the local film industry continues to grow,“ the statement said.

Meanwhile, Rozaidi Abdul Jamil, better known as Zed Zaidi, said he would try to help FINAS, especially regarding the welfare of the creative industry, and to raise the dignity of those involved in it.

“We will also develop data for the industry, and indirectly, it will help provide job opportunities to more industry players in Malaysia,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Wee, who is a lecturer at Swinburne University of Technology’s Sarawak campus, said he hoped that he could play a good role, especially in matters related to Sarawak. - Bernama