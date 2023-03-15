Fahmi: Hawana 2023 expected to include Asean media

KUALA LUMPUR: The 2023 National Journalists’ Day (HAWANA) scheduled to take place from May 27 to 29 in Ipoh, Perak is expected to include media agencies and practitioners from the Asean region.

Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil said this was important in working towards the Asean Economic Community, apart from strengthening friendship and building closer rapport among countries from the region.

“We need to get to know each other better and start highlighting news that are happening in our respective countries in an atmosphere of goodwill to strengthen Asean and I hope we will be able to do that at the upcoming HAWANA 2023,“ he said after a meeting with local media agencies last night.

Fahmi said that among the programmes that would be highlighted at HAWANA 2023 are those involving journalistic ethics and current challenges that journalists face.

According to Fahmi, this would allow all parties to better understand the professional responsibility of journalism as well as the problems faced and how they are solved by the government or media agencies themselves.

“I hope that before HAWANA 2023 is held, we will be able to announce several steps that the government aims to implement as we understand the post-pandemic situation being faced by journalists as well as media organisations in Malaysia.

“We are aware of the numerous challenges and I am confident that by then we will be able to provide some direction for the media ecosystems in the country,“ he said. - Bernama