Fahmi holds bilateral meetings in Da Nang

DA NANG: Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil (pix) held bilateral meetings with his counterparts from Vietnam and Cambodia, on the sidelines of the 16th Conference of Asean Ministers Responsible for Information (AMRI), here today.

Fahmi’s meeting with Vietnam Minister of Information and Communication Nguyen Manh Hung, which lasted about 40 minutes, among others discussed forging deeper cooperation between agencies in both ministries, which includes the exchange of news and communication technologies.

Both ministers also spoke at length on regulations to impose on Internet giants to compensate news outlets for content sourced from them, looking at Australia and New Zealand as examples of dealing with similar issues.

During the meeting, Fahmi noted that Malaysia is currently fine-tuning details of the proposed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Malaysia and Vietnam in the area of information and communication.

Meanwhile, Cambodia Minister of Information Neth Pheaktra praised Malaysia for being advanced in the field of journalism, adding that Cambodia is interested in learning more as they are in the midst of setting up their journalism and public relations institute.

In the 40-minute meeting, the two ministers also voiced their concern about how social media is being used for scam activities and widespread misinformation as it caused harmful effects on the people.

Pheaktra, who was appointed to the post last month, also expressed Cambodia’s interest in Islamic content and hoped to learn from Malaysia’s experience as they have almost one million Muslims in the country.

Both bilateral meetings were attended by Communications and Digital Ministry Secretary-General Datuk Mohamad Fauzi Md Isa and Department of Information (JaPen) Media and Corporate Communication Director Datuk E. Sivabalan.

Also in the meeting were Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) Deputy Editor-in-Chief (News Service) Nur-ul Afida Kamaludin and other high-ranking officials from KKD and its agencies.

Vietnam and Cambodia are among the 10 Asean member countries participating in the 16th AMRI being held at Furama Resort Danang here, which ends tomorrow. -Bernama