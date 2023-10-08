Fahmi: I did not instruct MCMC to block anyone on any platform

KUALA LUMPUR: Minister of Communications and Digital Fahmi Fadzil today said he did not give any instruction to the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) to block anyone on any platform.

He said this in response to the previous news report stating that a Malaysian news portal ‘UtusanTV’ has been blocked by MCMC.

Fahmi said he has yet to receive any reports regarding the issue from the MCMC, but would ask the details from the commission.

“I believe media should be free and I have given no instruction to MCMC to block anyone whether it’s conventional (media) or social media. No such instruction has come from me or my office.

“If police reports or complaints are lodged by the public, MCMC has their own power and they can do that (block). Sometimes reports also coming from the police,” he told reporters after the launching of OHSEM Digital Advertising Fund here.

Recently, media reported that UtusanTV news portal has been inaccessible since Monday (Aug 7) after it was allegedly blocked by the MCMC.

At the same time, Utusan Malaysia has also issued a notice stating that its publication and parent company, Media Mulia Sdn Bhd, have no relations to UtusanTV. - Bernama