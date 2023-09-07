Fahmi: Immediate action will be taken to ensure better internet connectivity on campus

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Communications and Digital (KKD) and the Ministry of Higher Education (MOHE) will take immediate action to ensure better connectivity on campuses nationwide.

Minister of Communications and Digital Fahmi Fadzil said this in a tweet yesterday in response to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s request to make it a priority.

Fahmi said he contacted Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin over the matter.

“I have been in contact with the Minister of KPT @KhaledNordin (Mohamad Khaled) - the main issue is fixed-line broadband in buildings and hostels.

“God willing @kkd_gov (KKD) @MOHEOfficial (MOHE) & @MCMC_RASMI (Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission) will work on it immediately,“ he said.

Yesterday during the ‘Temu Anwar’ programme at Universiti Utara Malaysia, Sintok in Kedah, Anwar requested the KKD to prioritise having better internet connectivity on university campuses across the country.

The Prime Minister said internet facilities at universities were a basic and important requirement which should be duly provided.

“So in the past few months (even) at Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) and Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) the matter was raised, so there is already a plan at KKD under brother Fahmi, to give priority to all campuses to be equipped with better connectivity,” he said. - Bernama