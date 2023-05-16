Fahmi: Internet problem in 12 schools in Lembah Pantai will be resolved

KUALA LUMPUR: Lembah Pantai Member of Parliament Fahmi Fadzil. Fahmi today gave the assurance that the Internet problems facing 12 schools in the constituency will be resolved.

He said the matter had been discussed by Telekom Malaysia Bhd (TM) and the Bangsar Pudu District Education Office (PPD).

TM will go to Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Bangsar tomorrow to assess the school’s Internet needs, said the Communications and Digital Minister at a Teacher’s Day celebration and Aidilfitri programme with the Lembah Pantai constituents at SMK Seri Pantai here today.

Fahmi said the problems at the 12 schools would be resolved in stages.

“The process will take some time because it requires approval for the school area as well as to look into the necessary requirements, especially for the teacher’s room to ensure enough Internet coverage for use by teachers daily,” he added,

He also suggested that schools in Lembah Pantai collaborate with giant companies in the area.

“By collaborating with these companies, it can also expose children (students) to their future in terms of jobs,” he added. - Bernama