Fahmi: Japen to look into suitability of election media centres

TELUK PANGLIMA GARANG: The Communications and Digital Ministry will ask the Information Department (Japen) to study the suitability and best version of media centres that should be set up during elections to meet the needs of media practitioners.

Its minister Fahmi Fadzil said this was because newsmen mostly stationed themselves in the field when covering elections.

“Today, I visited one of the two media centres operated by Japen, namely in Kuala Langat (the other in Sabak Bernam), opened in conjunction with the state elections in Selangor, and found there are facilities and equipment readily available,” he told the media here today.

“However, during the ongoing polls, many of them are out there in the field, and I have asked Japen to study this and conduct a post-mortem on how we can adapt the media centres to newsmen’s actual tasks,” he said.

Earlier, Fahmi, along with BN candidate Mohd. Al-Hafizi Abu Bakar visited stroke patient Molkan Zainuddin, 79, at his home as part of the ministry’s ‘Ziarah Kasih’ programme for the Sijangkang state constituency.

The programme is aimed at assisting the needy and underprivileged. - Bernama