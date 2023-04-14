Fahmi: KKD continues to safeguard welfare of media members

SERI KEMBANGAN: The Communications and Digital Ministry (KKD) will continue to look after the welfare of the media people in the country, said its minister, Fahmi Fadzil.

As the minister responsible, Fahmi said he would help to solve any problems facing the media practitioners, including former media workers.

“An important aspect of journalists and in conjunction with the National Journalists’ Day (HAWANA) is the issue of the welfare of those involved in the media.

“After Raya, I will meet with representatives of the 800 Utusan employees who were laid off before, to look into their welfare and issues still facing them,” he added.

He was met by reporters after presenting donations contributed by various parties to former Utusan Melayu (M) Bhd journalist, Muhammad Basir Abu Bakar, 44, who has heart problems, in conjunction with the inaugural Kasih@HAWANA 2023 programme.

The contributors are KKD, Hari-Hari Clothing Centre, Mydin and Aeon Big and among those present at the event were KKD deputy secretary-general Mastura Ahmad Mustafa and Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) chief executive officer Roslan Ariffin.

Muhammad Basir, among the 800 Utusan employees who were laid off , had won the Journalist Award for the Best Malay News at the 2005 Journalism Awards organised by the Malaysian Press Institute.

His wife, Noor Azlina Jaafar, 45, also a former Utusan employee, now runs a small business to support their three children after both lost their source of income after the newspaper company closed its operations in 2019.

Fahmi said the ministry will provide free internet for three years to Muhammad Basir’s family.

”I will also get MDEC to meet the family to look into aspects of the digital economy that Muhammad Basir can venture into,” he added.

Kasih@HAWANA’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme is held to cater to media members who need help in addition to strengthening brotherhood among media practitioners in the country.

The programme, held in conjunction National Journalists’ Day (HAWANA) 2023 celebration this May 29, is a manifestation of the concern of the ministry and the media community in the sufferings and plight of the group concerned.

The Kasih@HAWANA programme, implemented through Bernama as the implementing agency of HAWANA 2023, plans to welcome journalists and media workers in need, regardless of whether they are still in service or have retired across the country.