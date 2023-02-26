Fahmi: KKD expected to announce improved digital content fund next month

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Communications and Digital (KKD) is expected to announce improvements to the Digital Content Fund ahead of the Hari Seniman Negara celebration next month.

Its Minister, Fahmi Fadzil, said that it was aimed at ensuring that the fund will be fully utilised, not only to produce quality works but also that artists and actors, including veterans, could be involved in the process of producing the works.

“It is one of the things being worked on,” he told reporters after visiting veteran actor and comedian, Ebby Yus, in Kampung Baru, here today.

Fahmi said that Hari Seniman Negara, which is celebrated on March 22 every year, is likely to be held earlier due to the beginning of Ramadan month.

During the tabling of the Budget 2023 on Friday, the government announced that RM102 million will be set aside for the Digital Content Fund, to boost the marketing of local art products and to encourage the production of more creative and fresh works.

Fahmi also said that three main agencies would be responsible for the distribution of the fund, namely the National Film Development Corporation Malaysia (Finas), the Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) and MyCreative Ventures.

“Those who are interested can contact the three agencies directly,” he said, adding that these three agencies have different scopes and fields of work.

When asked about the actor, Ebby Yus, whose real name is Muhammad Yunus Abdul Rashid, 58, Fahmi said that even though the actor was only discharged from hospital earlier this month, he showed a strong enthusiasm to resume working.

During the visit, Fahmi presented Finas’ and his personal contribution to Ebby Yus.

Meanwhile, Ebby Yus, who suffers from various diseases, including heart and kidney problems, when met by reporters expressed his appreciation for Fahmi’s concern to visit him at home.

However, he still wants to continue working as long as possible, provided that his health allows it. - Bernama